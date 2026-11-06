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Ewa Beach

🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ewa Beach

8 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Ewa Beach, HI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili for someone to take them home and love them.

Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06YgYF_1GoTGEP900
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
  • Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
  • Phone: (808) 356-2200

Duke is a handsome young pup with a striking white and brown coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his future family.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Velvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtxvf_1GoTGEP900
  • Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
  • Phone: (808) 356-2200

Velvet is a sleek black terrier mix with a medium build. Being a young dog, he’s a great age for training, bonding, and growing up alongside his new people.

👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Loca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xK20f_1GoTGEP900
  • Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black with white
  • Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
  • Phone: (808) 356-2200

Loca is a young Catahoula mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to start training, socializing, and becoming a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Loca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ewa Beach, consider visiting the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or calling (808) 356-2200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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