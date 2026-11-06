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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ewa Beach
Looking for a four-legged friend in Ewa Beach, HI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili for someone to take them home and love them.
Duke
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate markings
- Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Duke is a handsome young pup with a striking white and brown coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his future family.
👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Velvet
- Breed: Terrier (medium mix)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Velvet is a sleek black terrier mix with a medium build. Being a young dog, he’s a great age for training, bonding, and growing up alongside his new people.
👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loca
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili
- Phone: (808) 356-2200
Loca is a young Catahoula mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to start training, socializing, and becoming a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Loca and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ewa Beach, consider visiting the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or calling (808) 356-2200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.