🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ewa Beach

Looking for a four-legged friend in Ewa Beach, HI? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili for someone to take them home and love them.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate markings

White with brown/chocolate markings Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Duke is a handsome young pup with a striking white and brown coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy playtime, walks, and learning new things with his future family.

👉 Meet Duke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium mix)

Terrier (medium mix) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Velvet is a sleek black terrier mix with a medium build. Being a young dog, he’s a great age for training, bonding, and growing up alongside his new people.

👉 Meet Velvet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Location: Hawaiian Humane Society - Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili

Phone: (808) 356-2200

Loca is a young Catahoula mix puppy with a cute black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to start training, socializing, and becoming a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Loca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ewa Beach, consider visiting the Hawaiian Humane Society – Kosasa Family Campus at Hoʻopili or calling (808) 356-2200 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this post can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.