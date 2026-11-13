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Marlton
📢 Donate to Evesham Youth Food Drive by Nov. 20
9 days ago
📢 Donate to the Youth Food Drive through Nov. 20
The Evesham Youth Advisory Committee is running a Food Drive now through Nov. 20 to support neighbors in need.
Students are collecting:
- Non-perishable food items
- Baking essentials
- Canned goods
- Pantry staples
(See the flyer for a full list if you have it.)
Drop off donations anytime in the lobby of the Evesham Municipal Complex, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. The building is open Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM.
Questions? Call 856-983-2900.
Even a few extra items from your pantry can help a local family.
More Info: Evesham Township, New Jersey - Food Drive hosted b...
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