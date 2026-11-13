📢 Donate to the Youth Food Drive through Nov. 20

The Evesham Youth Advisory Committee is running a Food Drive now through Nov. 20 to support neighbors in need.

Students are collecting:

Non-perishable food items

Baking essentials

Canned goods

Pantry staples

(See the flyer for a full list if you have it.)

Drop off donations anytime in the lobby of the Evesham Municipal Complex, 984 Tuckerton Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. The building is open Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM.

Questions? Call 856-983-2900.

Even a few extra items from your pantry can help a local family.