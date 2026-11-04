🐱 Sweet Everman Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes

Three tiny kittens in Everman, TX are hoping to grow up in safe, happy homes. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats currently at Municipal Animal Services and looking for adopters.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Municipal Animal Services

Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX Phone: (817) 561-5495

Oleander is a young gray/blue kitten who’s just starting life and needs a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re looking for a baby cat to raise and bond with, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Oleander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: Municipal Animal Services

Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX Phone: (817) 561-5495

Belladonna is another sweet gray/blue baby kitten at the shelter. She’s young, small, and ready to learn what it means to be part of a family.

👉 Meet Belladonna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Municipal Animal Services

Location: Everman, TX

Everman, TX Phone: (817) 561-5495

Hemlock is a tiny black male kitten who needs a caring home to grow, play, and feel safe. If you’ve been thinking about adding a kitten to your life, he may be the one.

👉 Meet Hemlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Everman, TX and ready to commit to a kitten, please call Municipal Animal Services at (817) 561-5495 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kittens with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.