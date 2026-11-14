Evergreen Park has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to food service. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and chances to move up.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Evergreen Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.05/hour

Set store displays, build end caps, reset shelves, and track inventory so products look great and sell fast. Training is provided, no experience needed, with growth opportunities, customizable benefits, and extra hours available if you want them.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5485

Location: 2500 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17–$30/hour plus possible premiums and performance incentives

Keep carts clean and ready, help customers have a smooth in-and-out visit, and work outdoors in all weather. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time staff.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 9204 S Western Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $25/hour

Make pizzas, run the register, and take orders in English and Spanish. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and clear paths to management; Spanish and ability to work night shifts are required.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.