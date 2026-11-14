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🛒 Evergreen Park Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Evergreen Park has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box retail to food service. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and chances to move up.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)
- Location: Evergreen Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.05/hour
Set store displays, build end caps, reset shelves, and track inventory so products look great and sell fast. Training is provided, no experience needed, with growth opportunities, customizable benefits, and extra hours available if you want them.
Cart Attendant
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5485
- Location: 2500 W 95th St, Evergreen Park, IL 60805
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $17–$30/hour plus possible premiums and performance incentives
Keep carts clean and ready, help customers have a smooth in-and-out visit, and work outdoors in all weather. Comes with health, financial, and PTO benefits, plus Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time staff.
Bilingual Pizza Maker / Cashier
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 9204 S Western Ave, Evergreen Park, IL 60805
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Up to $25/hour
Make pizzas, run the register, and take orders in English and Spanish. Offers flexible schedules, paid training, meal discounts, and clear paths to management; Spanish and ability to work night shifts are required.
If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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