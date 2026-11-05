📅 Volleyball Skills & Games Clinic on Nov. 11

📅 Volleyball skills night for all levels

Sharpen your volleyball game on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Hamilton B. Maher Community Center (3450 W. 97th St).

The “Volleyball Skills and Games” program is open to players of all skill levels, whether you’re brand new or looking to improve.

Coaches will help with:

Passing and serving

Defense and blocking

Setting and hitting

Footwork, play sets, and overall game knowledge

Just show up ready to learn and play at the Maher Community Center. For details on cost or how to sign up, contact the community center or the Village’s recreation department.