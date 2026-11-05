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Volleyball
📅 Volleyball Skills & Games Clinic on Nov. 11
3 days ago
📅 Volleyball skills night for all levels
Sharpen your volleyball game on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 6:00 PM at the Hamilton B. Maher Community Center (3450 W. 97th St).
The “Volleyball Skills and Games” program is open to players of all skill levels, whether you’re brand new or looking to improve.
Coaches will help with:
- Passing and serving
- Defense and blocking
- Setting and hitting
- Footwork, play sets, and overall game knowledge
Just show up ready to learn and play at the Maher Community Center. For details on cost or how to sign up, contact the community center or the Village’s recreation department.
More Info: Calendar • Volleyball Skills and Games
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