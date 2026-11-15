Evergreen has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Each one is already in rescue care and looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Almost 2 years (adult)

Almost 2 years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $375

Listed by: Evergreen Animal Protective League (Courtesy Listing)

Contact: Please contact the current owner/rescue/shelter directly (do not contact EAPL about courtesy listings)

Buck is an energetic, handsome young cattle dog mix who’s ready for an active home. Because he’s a courtesy listing, all questions about his history, vaccines, and meet-and-greets go straight to his current caregiver, not EAPL. They will also handle all details of his transfer to a new home.

👉 Meet Buck and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Jericho has already done the hard work in training and is now just waiting for his person. At six years old, he still has puppy-like energy, a goofy personality, and a serious love of snuggling. He’s smart, loyal, and a bit cautious with new people, but once he trusts you, he’ll be your constant shadow and lap buddy. He enjoys tennis balls, squeaky toys, and being near his people, and he’s crate-trained and learning his leash skills.

EAPL is looking for either a foster or an adopter for Jericho.

👉 Meet Jericho and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Female

Weight: About 70 pounds

About 70 pounds Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Demi is a gorgeous, smart, and affectionate young German Shepherd mix. For a 2-year-old shepherd, she’s described as surprisingly low-maintenance. Right now, Demi is living in boarding, which is very expensive for the rescue. Every day she stays there takes funds away from helping other animals, so EAPL is urgently hoping for a foster or adopter to get her into a real home.

If you’ve been thinking about a shepherd-type dog and can offer structure, love, and a safe place, Demi could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Demi and apply to foster or adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Bella (chi

Bella (chi Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: 1 year (adult)

1 year (adult) Gender: Female

Weight: About 11 pounds

About 11 pounds Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Phone: (303) 674-6442

Bella is a tiny girl with a big wish: a calm, cozy home. At about 11 pounds and one year old, she’s a snuggly Chihuahua mix who would happily unsubscribe from chaos. She loves laps and cuddles and would be thrilled to be held much of the day.

Bella does well with cats and older, calmer dogs. She is not a fan of puppies or very bouncy dogs and would prefer a quieter household where she can relax and feel safe.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Evergreen, CO, please consider fostering or adopting one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. A quick call or online application could be the start of their new life.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.