Evergreen has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are with a local rescue and are looking for safe, loving homes.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young (about 11 months)

Young (about 11 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Contact: (303) 674-6442

About Aurora:

This stunning young Husky mix has beauty, brains, and tons of energy. She’s smart, curious, affectionate, and loves being an active person’s best sidekick. Hiking, adventures, and then couch cuddles are her perfect day. She doesn’t necessarily need a backyard, but she does need an active home that will keep her mind and body busy.

👉 Meet Aurora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix

Poodle (Miniature) / Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 1 year)

Adult (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 20 lbs

About 20 lbs Color: White

White Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Contact: (303) 674-6442

About Armstrong:

Also known as Sir Armstrong, Knight of the Couch, this little guy is all about snuggling and fun. At around one year old, he’s full of zoomies, loves his walks, and is an excellent car passenger. He’s a small dog with a big personality who enjoys breakfast, playtime, and then curling up with his people.

👉 Meet Armstrong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby (about 3 months)

Baby (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 6 lbs

About 6 lbs Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Contact: (303) 674-6442

About Tootsie:

Tiny body, big attitude. Tootsie is a 3‑month‑old puppy who has no idea she’s only six pounds. She loves people and laps—sit down and she’ll happily move right in. She’s also a big fan of chewing toys and bones and is still learning that fingers are not chew toys, so she’ll need patient guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Tootsie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Suspected Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Suspected Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 25 lbs

About 25 lbs Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Evergreen Animal Protective League

Contact: (303) 674-6442

About Cooper (aka “Dozer”):

Cooper is a goofy pup with four legs that don’t always cooperate and no concept of personal space. At six months old, he’s full of enthusiasm and energy. He earned the nickname “Dozer” because he charges through life like a tiny bulldozer—first to the food, first to the door, and first to join whatever everyone else is doing.

👉 Meet Cooper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Evergreen, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Evergreen Animal Protective League at (303) 674-6442 or visit the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.