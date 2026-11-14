⚠️ Early dismissal for all Everett schools on Nov. 25

Everett Public Schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Time: School day runs from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

School day runs from Who: All schools, all grades in Everett Public Schools

If you have a student in the district, plan for pickup or after-school care earlier than usual and adjust your work and transportation plans for that morning.