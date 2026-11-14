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Everett
⚠️ Nov. 25 early dismissal for all Everett schools
3 days ago
⚠️ Early dismissal for all Everett schools on Nov. 25
Everett Public Schools will have early dismissal on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
- Time: School day runs from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM
- Who: All schools, all grades in Everett Public Schools
If you have a student in the district, plan for pickup or after-school care earlier than usual and adjust your work and transportation plans for that morning.
More Info: Early Dismissal | Everett Public School District
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