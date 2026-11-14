Everett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to hands-on patient work. Here are several solid openings if you like helping people (or pets!) feel better.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Everett, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.95 – $24.21/hour (range listed for the area)

Support vets and techs with exams, surgery prep, and pet care while keeping clients informed and pets safe. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, love animals, and can handle lifting up to 50 lbs and weekend/evening shifts. Includes a wide benefits package with health coverage, retirement plans, and pet wellness perks.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Everett Medical Center, Everett, WA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, ~8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

Category: Clinical Support (union role – SEIU Local 1199)

Work on a primary care team collecting vitals, rooming patients, documenting visits, and supporting nurses and providers. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED plus graduation from an accredited MA program (or qualifying military experience) and a Washington MA certificate; BLS is required at hire.

Employer: Eden Clinic

Location: Everett, WA

Type: Part-time (Tues & Wed, 9:00–1:00 & 2:00–6:30)

Salary: $55.00 – $65.00/hour

Join a busy chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage clinic focused on pain and injury rehab. They provide electric tables, supplies, and offer benefits like 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, and free monthly massages, plus potential to grow into more hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Everett clinics often grow fast and new roles open up from the inside.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.