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Everett
🏥 Everett WA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
9 days ago
Everett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and surgery centers looking for hands-on help. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient care and steady hours.
Certified Medical Assistant – Primary Care Clinic
- Employer: Vera Whole Health
- Location: Everett, WA (posting lists Everett; detailed text mentions another clinic location)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00 – $34.50/hr (range listed; some parts of the posting also note $23.00 – $29/hr)
- Highlights: Weekday clinic schedule with occasional Saturdays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, 13 paid holidays. Great fit if you’re a Certified MA (MA‑C) with 2+ years’ experience in primary or urgent care and enjoy a team-based, whole-person care model.
RN ASC PACU – Everett
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: Everett, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.00 – $52.00/hr
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates
- Highlights: Peri‑operative RN role covering pre‑op, PACU phase 1 & 2, caring for patients from pediatrics to geriatrics in a fast-paced ambulatory surgery center. Requires WA RN license, BLS, and 1+ year RN experience; ACLS and possibly PALS within a few months of hire. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and clear growth paths within a large health system.
Registered Dental Assistant
- Employer: Sunrise Dental of Everett
- Location: Everett, WA 98208
- Type: Part-time (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays)
- Pay: $20.00 – $38.00/hr
- Highlights: Chairside role in a busy dental office—set up rooms, sterilize instruments, assist during procedures, and help with patient records and post‑op instructions. Prior dental assisting experience is required; Eaglesoft knowledge is a plus. Good option if you want strong hourly pay with a set 4‑day schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Everett clinics and practices are posting new roles all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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