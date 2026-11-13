Everett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and surgery centers looking for hands-on help. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient care and steady hours.

Employer: Vera Whole Health

Vera Whole Health Location: Everett, WA (posting lists Everett; detailed text mentions another clinic location)

(posting lists Everett; detailed text mentions another clinic location) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00 – $34.50/hr (range listed; some parts of the posting also note $23.00 – $29/hr)

(range listed; some parts of the posting also note $23.00 – $29/hr) Highlights: Weekday clinic schedule with occasional Saturdays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, 13 paid holidays. Great fit if you’re a Certified MA (MA‑C) with 2+ years’ experience in primary or urgent care and enjoy a team-based, whole-person care model.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / UnitedHealth Group Location: Everett, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00 – $52.00/hr

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Highlights: Peri‑operative RN role covering pre‑op, PACU phase 1 & 2, caring for patients from pediatrics to geriatrics in a fast-paced ambulatory surgery center. Requires WA RN license, BLS, and 1+ year RN experience; ACLS and possibly PALS within a few months of hire. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and clear growth paths within a large health system.

Employer: Sunrise Dental of Everett

Location: Everett, WA 98208

Type: Part-time (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays)

(Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays) Pay: $20.00 – $38.00/hr

Highlights: Chairside role in a busy dental office—set up rooms, sterilize instruments, assist during procedures, and help with patient records and post‑op instructions. Prior dental assisting experience is required; Eaglesoft knowledge is a plus. Good option if you want strong hourly pay with a set 4‑day schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Everett clinics and practices are posting new roles all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.