🍽️ Everett WA Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Hotel & Grill Roles

Everett’s hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels and corporate dining spots looking for reliable people. If you like working with guests or around food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hotel Management & Consulting for WoodSpring Suites

Hotel Management & Consulting for Location: Everett, WA (7707 Broadway)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary DOE + bonus opportunity

Why it’s interesting: Lead a small hotel team (about 6–12 staff), own guest satisfaction, budgets, and local sales outreach. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, HSA, 401(k), daily pay access, and growth opportunities for experienced hotel managers.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Everett

Location: Everett, WA

Type: Full-time and part-time (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $19.00 per hour (listing also notes $18.00–$19.00 depending on experience)

(listing also notes $18.00–$19.00 depending on experience) Why it’s interesting: Steady morning/day shifts cleaning and resetting guest rooms to brand standards. Good fit if you’re reliable, like working on your own, and want hotel work with training available if you’re new.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: 3003 W Casino Road, Everett, WA 98203

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.09 per hour (fixed rate)

Why it’s interesting: Full-time grill role with a set afternoon–evening schedule (12:30 pm–8:30 pm), paid holidays, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits. Best for cooks with 2+ years of food service experience who like a fast-paced but structured environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same site. Don’t wait too long; good hospitality spots in Everett fill up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.