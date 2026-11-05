🛒 Everett Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Everett has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from cannabis retail to auto service and call-center style work. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Local Roots Cannabis

Local Roots Cannabis Location: Everett, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.13/hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Help customers choose cannabis products, run the register, and keep the shop stocked and tidy. Open availability and strong customer service skills are key; bilingual speakers are especially welcome.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Everett, WA

Type: Likely full-time (retail/service schedule: days, nights, weekends, holidays)

Likely full-time (retail/service schedule: days, nights, weekends, holidays) Pay: $17.13–$21.60/hour based on experience, plus sales commission and flat rate on labor hours

based on experience, plus and Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, short-term disability, supplemental benefits, 401(k) with company match, PTO, holiday pay, DailyPay option (reduced benefits for part-time)

Be the first point of contact at the service desk, help customers understand needed car work, and support basic auto services like oil changes and tire work. Good fit if you like a mix of customer interaction and hands-on shop activity.

Employer: Suttell and Hammer, P.S.

Location: Everett, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $41,000–$130,000/year (base $19.77/hour plus uncapped tiered bonuses)

(base plus uncapped tiered bonuses) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (after 60 days), PTO and holiday pay (after 90 days), 401(k) with 6% match (after 1 year), basic life insurance, subsidized gym membership, free parking

Medical, dental, vision (after 60 days), PTO and holiday pay (after 90 days), (after 1 year), basic life insurance, subsidized gym membership, free parking Schedule: Monday–Friday, about 8:30 am–5 pm, consistent set schedule

Join a creditor’s rights law firm handling mostly inbound and some outbound calls, updating accounts, and following clear rules and scripts. Paid training and structured bonuses make this appealing if you’re reliable, empathetic, and like phone-based work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Everett employers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.