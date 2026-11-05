🤝 Everett WA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Everett has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Umpires NW

Umpires NW Location: Everett, WA (games around the area)

(games around the area) Type: Contract

Pay: $20–$35/hour

No experience needed — they train you virtually and in person. Great fit if you’re 16+, love baseball, and want flexible, on-the-field work with paid games and lots of fresh air.

Employer: Volunteers of America

Location: Everett, WA

Type: On-call, Full-Time Benefits

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Lead operations at an extreme weather shelter during severe cold, heat, smoke, and storms. You’ll coordinate staff and volunteers, keep guests safe, and respond to emergencies, with a strong benefits package including vacation, sick time, holidays, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Bridgeways

Location: Everett, WA (office + community visits)

(office + community visits) Type: Full-Time

Pay: $29.16–$30.78/hour

Support adults facing homelessness, mental health challenges, and housing instability through case management and outreach. Monday–Friday daytime hours, strong PTO and benefits, and a mission-driven team focused on equity and long-term stability.

If something here speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.