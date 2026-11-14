Everett’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for hands-on lab work, in-home autism support, and outpatient rehab care. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Hospital laboratory (contract role)

Hospital laboratory (contract role) Location: Everett, MA (local candidates only, within 50 miles)

(local candidates only, within 50 miles) Type: Contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week

, 40 hrs/week Schedule: 5x8s, Mon–Fri , rotating days/evenings/nights, rotating weekends

5x8s, , rotating days/evenings/nights, Pay: $35–$40/hour

Support daily hospital lab operations: routine procedures, specimen handling, and documentation. Good fit if you have phlebotomy or lab support experience, BLS, basic computer skills, and want steady full-time hours without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Behavioral Health Works, Inc.

Location: Everett, MA (in-home, school, and community settings)

(in-home, school, and community settings) Type: Part-time , 10–25 hrs/week

, Pay: $25–$33/hour, depending on experience

Work one-on-one with kids and teens with autism, teaching communication, social, and daily living skills using ABA therapy. Training is provided; you’ll need to be 21+, have 60 college credits or 6+ months experience with kids with disabilities or RBT, and be able to drive to client sessions.

Employer: Cambridge Health Alliance

Location: One Cabot Care Center (Everett/Medford area)

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week, day/evening , 5 days/week, no weekends or major holidays , no call

, 40 hrs/week, , 5 days/week, , no call Extras: $5,000 sign-on bonus for experienced PTs, $3,000 for new grads; tuition reimbursement; PSLF-eligible; full benefits

Join a new, state-of-the-art outpatient clinic with one-on-one care and specialties like sports medicine, pelvic health, vestibular, and neuro rehab. Great for new grads or experienced PTs looking for mentorship, education time, and a stable weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.