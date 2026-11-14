Evansville’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like working with machines and seeing real products come off the line, these are worth a look.

Employer: Baker Manufacturing Co., LLC

Baker Manufacturing Co., LLC Location: Evansville, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:00 pm–1:30 am; OT Fridays/Saturdays as needed)

Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour DOE

Run and set up Mori horizontal CNC mills making precise metal parts. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years CNC milling experience, can read blueprints, handle offsets, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) match, PTO).

Employer: BlueScope North America

Location: Evansville, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Not listed

Operate machines that cut, punch, bend, weld, or shape materials into building components. Good fit if you like hands-on work, want on-the-job training, and value a supportive, safety-focused team with a full benefits package (health, life, disability, PTO, retirement).

Employer: BlueScope North America

Location: Evansville, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the 1st shift role, but on 2nd shift. You’ll set up machines using drawings/blueprints, use cranes or forklifts to move materials, and help with quality checks and 5-S/housekeeping. Comes with training, growth opportunities, and comprehensive benefits.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.