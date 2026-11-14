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🏭 Evansville, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Evansville’s plants are busy right now, and they’re hiring for solid, hands-on roles. If you like working with machines and seeing real products come off the line, these are worth a look.
Mori CNC Mill Operator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Baker Manufacturing Co., LLC
- Location: Evansville, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 3:00 pm–1:30 am; OT Fridays/Saturdays as needed)
- Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour DOE
Run and set up Mori horizontal CNC mills making precise metal parts. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years CNC milling experience, can read blueprints, handle offsets, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) match, PTO).
Machine Operator 2 – Detail (1st Shift)
- Employer: BlueScope North America
- Location: Evansville, WI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: Not listed
Operate machines that cut, punch, bend, weld, or shape materials into building components. Good fit if you like hands-on work, want on-the-job training, and value a supportive, safety-focused team with a full benefits package (health, life, disability, PTO, retirement).
Machine Operator 2 – Detail (2nd Shift)
- Employer: BlueScope North America
- Location: Evansville, WI
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Pay: Not listed
Similar to the 1st shift role, but on 2nd shift. You’ll set up machines using drawings/blueprints, use cranes or forklifts to move materials, and help with quality checks and 5-S/housekeeping. Comes with training, growth opportunities, and comprehensive benefits.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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