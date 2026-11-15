Evansville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, with strong demand for therapists, nurses, and mental health support. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

PT Solutions Physical Therapy Location: 516 Court St. Suite A, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $105,000/year + monthly incentive bonuses (sign-on bonus in select locations)

(sign-on bonus in select locations) Why it’s worth a look: High pay, diverse caseload (orthopedic, sports, neuro, pelvic health), and a 6-week Vitals+ onboarding with strong mentorship. Big focus on growth: free in-house CE, residency-style programs, and clear paths to leadership, plus comprehensive medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with contribution, and more.

Employer: EVSC (Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation)

Location: Evansville, IN (Grades K–12)

Type: Full-time practicum placement (graduate students)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on school-based clinical training with direct client contact (ages 5–18), supervised by a licensed psychologist. You’ll do intakes, assessments, individual and group therapy, classroom observations, and get intensive supervision focused on APA ethics and real-world skills.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Use your med-surg and telemetry skills in a fast-paced acute setting. You’ll assess patients, interpret cardiac rhythms, manage IV meds, coordinate discharges, and educate patients and families while keeping tight on safety and infection control.

Employer: ProRehab (Confluent Health)

Location: Crosslake Drive clinic, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $95,000 + $10,000 sign-on bonus (with productivity incentives)

Why it’s worth a look: PT-owned environment focused on quality care and work-life balance, with AI-supported documentation to cut charting time. Strong perks: up to $25K student loan repayment, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability, and 401(k) with 4% match, plus big continuing ed and mentorship through Evidence in Motion.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.