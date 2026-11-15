Evansville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from campus cashiers to management tracks and merch reps on the road. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 424 E Diamond Ave, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store day to day, from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking, displays, and training associates. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead freight flow and merchandising, keep shelves full and clean, and support store leadership with planning sales planners and displays. Benefits include health coverage, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line leader role guiding a department team, coaching coworkers, and making sure customers have a smooth checkout and shopping trip. Offers weekly pay, team member discount, paid education help, and growth programs.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Location: Eastland Mall, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay plus commission (exact rate not listed)

Sales role helping customers pick out jewelry for big life moments, with a focus on relationship-building and meeting sales goals. Full-time team members can get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help, and merchandise discounts.

Employer: HEPI (H‑E Parts International)

Location: Evansville, IN 47725

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based customer service and inside sales role supporting industrial/mining clients by phone and email. You’ll process orders, solve delivery and pricing issues, and work closely with production and sales teams.

Employer: Superior Auto, Inc.

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base plus performance incentives (exact rate not listed)

Mix of customer service and collections, helping customers stay on track with auto payments and building long-term relationships. No Sundays or late nights, plus PTO (including your birthday), health benefits, 401(k) with contributions, and career paths into management.

Employer: Walmart / Sam’s Club

Location: 6700 E Virginia St, Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour (plus possible premiums)

Hands-on role in the Tire & Battery Center doing tire and battery service, using digital tools, and helping members with purchases. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: CROSSMARK (Acosta Group)

Location: Evansville, IN (travel to multiple stores)

Evansville, IN (travel to multiple stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Route-based merchandising job in convenience stores, building displays, stocking shelves, and working with store managers. Daytime, flexible schedule with no evenings or weekends, plus mileage reimbursement and access to health and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: University of Southern Indiana, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15–$16/hour

Campus cashier role running the register, handling cash/credit, and helping keep the retail area stocked and clean. Offers flexible shifts, training and advancement, and access to a full benefits package for eligible employees.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time (Seasonal)

Pay: Not listed

Holiday-season role helping guests find beauty products, ringing up purchases, and keeping shelves stocked and tidy. Great fit if you love makeup/skin care and can work a flexible schedule with nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay Range: $16.00–$23.00/hour

Keyholder role leading the store crew when managers are away, handling customer issues, and making sure pricing, stocking, and weekly promos are done right. Includes a full benefits package with health coverage, PTO, and retirement options.

Employer: Liberty FCU

Location: Northfield Office, 12225 N Highway 41, Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time (up to 28 hrs/week, rotating Saturdays)

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, loan and card payments, and safe deposit access while spotting fraud and cross-selling services. Offers bonus/incentive opportunities and a 401(k) with match.

Employer: Rent-A-Center

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.15–$17.36/hour starting, weekly pay, plus $500 hiring bonus (paid in two parts)

Manage a portfolio of rental accounts, do early-stage collections, and handle deliveries/pickups while growing sales. Active job with clear promotion paths (most leaders started in this role) and solid benefits including PTO, health insurance, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.