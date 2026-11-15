Evansville is busy on the roads right now—freight, food, and gas delivery are all hiring. If you’ve got a CDL and want steady hours and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time, Regional

Salary: Avg. $110,096/year , about $2,117/week

, about Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus (limited time)

Dedicated route for a single customer, weekly home time, and activity-based pay that can reward extra effort. Benefits include PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus safety bonuses and paid orientation. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: American Welding & Gas, Inc.

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time, Hourly (OT eligible)

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Daytime delivery of gas cylinders with home every night and no waiting period for medical, dental, vision. Company pays CDL renewal fees, provides uniforms and safety gear, 401(k) with match, paid holidays and vacation, and a company cell phone. Needs CDL Class B, clean record, and ability to handle heavy cylinders.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time, Shuttle/Backhaul

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday , dispatch 2–4 pm

, dispatch Salary: Approx. $70,000–$80,000/year

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply)

Shuttle and backhaul routes moving food products between suppliers and warehouses, with a focus on safe, on-time deliveries. Offers Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, PTO, and growth opportunities. Requires CDL-A, 1+ year commercial driving, clean MVR, and ability to handle freight up to ~90 lbs.

If one of these fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.