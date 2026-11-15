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💰 Evansville IN Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Evansville has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from entry-level payables to leadership and high-earning analyst/advisor spots.
Here are several accounting and finance jobs worth a look this week:
Accounts Payable Clerk
Employer: Lewis Bakeries
Location: Evansville, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle invoices, payments, and vendor records for a long-standing, family-owned bakery group. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want steady Monday–Friday, 7AM–4PM hours plus benefits like low-cost medical, dental, 401(k), and paid vacation.
Accounting Analyst
Employer: Amcor
Location: Evansville, IN (office environment)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,600–$117,700 starting base, plus potential annual bonus and full benefits
Support six North American manufacturing plants with financial analysis, month-end close, costing, and budgeting. Great for someone with 2–4 years in manufacturing finance, strong Excel/Power BI skills, and a desire to grow into bigger roles.
Private Client Advisor – IN-66 and Bell Road
Employer: J.P. Morgan Wealth Management (Chase)
Location: Evansville, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Competitive base + potential commissions/incentives (exact range not listed)
Advise individuals and families on investments and financial planning while building your own book of business. Ideal if you have 2+ years as a Financial Advisor, active Series 7 & 66, and want access to a big-firm platform, benefits, and career paths.
Mortgage Servicing Manager – Post Closing/Booking/QC
Employer: Liberty Federal Credit Union
Location: Evansville, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead the team that handles post-closing, booking, and quality control for mortgage loans. Best for someone with around 5 years of mortgage servicing experience who enjoys managing people, processes, and compliance; comes with solid benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have related roles opening up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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