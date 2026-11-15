Evansville has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from entry-level payables to leadership and high-earning analyst/advisor spots.

Here are several accounting and finance jobs worth a look this week:

Employer: Lewis Bakeries

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle invoices, payments, and vendor records for a long-standing, family-owned bakery group. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and want steady Monday–Friday, 7AM–4PM hours plus benefits like low-cost medical, dental, 401(k), and paid vacation.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Evansville, IN (office environment)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,600–$117,700 starting base, plus potential annual bonus and full benefits

Support six North American manufacturing plants with financial analysis, month-end close, costing, and budgeting. Great for someone with 2–4 years in manufacturing finance, strong Excel/Power BI skills, and a desire to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: J.P. Morgan Wealth Management (Chase)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + potential commissions/incentives (exact range not listed)

Advise individuals and families on investments and financial planning while building your own book of business. Ideal if you have 2+ years as a Financial Advisor, active Series 7 & 66, and want access to a big-firm platform, benefits, and career paths.

Employer: Liberty Federal Credit Union

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the team that handles post-closing, booking, and quality control for mortgage loans. Best for someone with around 5 years of mortgage servicing experience who enjoys managing people, processes, and compliance; comes with solid benefits like PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have related roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.