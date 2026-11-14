Evansville is busy hiring for leadership roles right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and finance. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, these are worth a look.

Employer: Barton Malow

Barton Malow Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily field operations on commercial construction projects, running jobsite safety, schedule, and quality. Great fit if you have 5+ years of commercial construction field experience and want to be the key on-site leader working closely with project managers and trade partners.

Employer: PT Solutions Physical Therapy

Location: Evansville, IN (Washington Square Clinic home base)

Evansville, IN (Washington Square Clinic home base) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $130,000/year + quarterly bonuses

Oversee several clinics while still providing direct patient care. This role blends leadership and hands-on therapy, with strong benefits, generous PTO, 401(k) with contribution, sign-on bonus in select locations, and big focus on professional development. Ideal for a PT with 5+ years of experience and management background.

Employer: Liberty Federal Credit Union

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the mortgage servicing team handling residential mortgage and HELOC servicing (no collections work). You’ll manage staffing, quality, and compliance, and help grow your team. Comes with paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good leadership roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.