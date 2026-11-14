Evansville’s creative scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in design, music, and digital media. If you love telling stories, making art, or creating content, these local jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Welborn

Welborn Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on creative role on the Communications team at a Christian, faith-based organization. You’ll design print and digital pieces, build web pages, and work with photo, video, and social media to share stories across the Greater Evansville Region.

Employer: Not listed (church setting)

Not listed (church setting) Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $10,500/year

Play organ and piano for Sunday services and special church events like Easter and Christmas Eve. Great fit if you have strong liturgical music skills and want a steady role with paid time off in a Christian worship setting.

Employer: Amelia Aesthetics – Evansville

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $47,000/year

On-site role creating Reels, TikToks, stories, and graphics for a plastic surgery and Medspa practice. You’ll film in the OR and treatment rooms, interview providers and patients, and manage daily posting, with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and treatment discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.