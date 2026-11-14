Evansville has some solid admin and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and corporate settings. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-Time, Temporary Internship

Category: Office Administration

Hands-on internship where you rotate through different departments and learn how a large Fortune 500 company runs. Great fit if you’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree and want real-world experience to build leadership, communication, and time-management skills.

Employer: Brickyard Healthcare

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-Time (Weekend role)

Front-desk role supporting a healthcare center with filing, phones, and general office work. Comes with excellent pay, health benefits, 401(k), and up to $7,500/year in education reimbursement, ideal if you want steady work plus room to grow.

Employer: American Senior Communities

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-Time, Day Shift, On-Site

Training role where you learn billing, payroll, Medicare/Medicaid processes, and daily office operations in a senior care community. Good match if you’re organized, comfortable with numbers, and want a clear path to becoming a Business Office Manager in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; admin jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.