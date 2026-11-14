Looking for a loyal friend in the Evansville area? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (812) 909-1306

Location note: Currently at the rescue’s Owensboro, KY location

Raspberry is a young Lab mix looking for a safe, loving place to land. The rescue is especially seeking a foster or foster-to-adopt home, and they’ll provide supplies and support while you care for her. If you fall in love, you may be able to adopt through their foster-to-adopt program.

👉 Meet Raspberry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (812) 909-1306

Cerise is a playful, highly affectionate senior girl who still loves life. She enjoys toys, walks, and hanging out outside, then winding down with couch snuggles and bedtime cuddles. Her caregivers say she’s fairly low-maintenance and mainly wants someone nearby to keep her company.

👉 Meet Cerise and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Poodle

Standard Poodle Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (812) 909-1306

Location note: Currently at the rescue’s Owensboro, KY location

Walker is a young Standard Poodle in need of a caring home. The rescue is looking for a foster or foster-to-adopt home for him as well. They’ll help with essentials and guidance, and if you and Walker are a match, you may be able to make him a permanent family member.

👉 Meet Walker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Wheaten Terrier

Wheaten Terrier Age: Adult (about 9 years)

Adult (about 9 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

(private owner) Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Evansville, IN)

Rocky is a 9-year-old Wheaten Terrier who has been with his family since he was a tiny pup. He’s described as very lovable and does well with other dogs. He’s used to having canine companions, is hypoallergenic and non-shedding, and is up to date on all shots. His family’s schedule has changed, and they want to find him a home where he’ll get the time and attention he deserves.

👉 Meet Rocky and contact his owner on adoptapet

If you’re near Evansville, IN (and Owensboro, KY) and thinking about adding a dog to your life, please consider one of these wonderful pups—whether by fostering or adopting. A quick call or online application could be the start of a beautiful new friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.