Evansville’s logistics scene is busy, with freight, fleet, and field service teams all hiring. If you like keeping things moving on time and on budget, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.

Dayton Freight Lines, Inc. Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $23.95/hour

Early-morning shift loading and unloading freight, running forklifts, and keeping the dock safe and organized. Good fit if you want steady hours before noon, clean equipment, and 401(k) with company match plus room to advance.

Employer: United Leasing & Finance

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (senior leadership role)

High-impact leadership role owning the strategy, budget, and performance of fleet financing and fleet software. Ideal if you have 8+ years in fleet/logistics, love data, and want to shape tech, vendor deals, and customer relationships across the Tri-State.

Employer: Lensing Building Specialties

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Office-based role keeping technicians, parts, and customers in sync from first call to finished job. Great if you’re organized, like dispatch/scheduling work, and want solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with profit sharing, and a free on-site clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.