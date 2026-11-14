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📣 Evansville Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Evansville’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of roles tied to fuel, manufacturing, and growing service brands. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this week has some solid options.
Heritage National Accounts Representative
- Employer: Heritage Petroleum, LLC
- Location: Evansville, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Salary + bonus incentives
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, EAP
Entry-level B2B fuel & lubricants sales with a base of existing accounts plus room to grow. You’ll manage national accounts, monitor fuel levels, visit customer sites, and learn the full sales cycle in a growth-focused local company.
Outside Sales Engineer (Industrial Distribution, Manufacturing Industries)
- Employer: Midwest Executive Search Group (for an industrial distributor)
- Location: Evansville, IN (remote with ~40% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive base + uncapped commission
- Benefits: Expense allowance, 401(k) match, benefits package, ongoing training
Technical B2B sales role selling heat process solutions to manufacturing clients. Good fit if you have an engineering or technical/business degree and want to own a territory, manage a pipeline, and grow accounts with strong earning upside.
Sales and Marketing Specialist
- Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services
- Location: Evansville, IN (remote, US-based only)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission-based, performance-driven earnings
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, training, mentorship, growth into leadership
Insurance and financial services sales with qualified leads (no cold calling). Great if you’re motivated by commission, like client conversations, and want to build a book of business with coaching and room to move into management.
Fuel Sales Representative - Evansville, IN
- Employer: Great Lakes Petroleum
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base salary + commission
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, company-paid life and short-term disability, PTO, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with match & immediate vesting, company car
Territory sales role selling fuel, with a focus on new business and servicing existing accounts. Good for independent reps who like being on the road, managing a CRM, and owning a quota with solid benefits.
Assistant Sales Manager
- Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance (after 30 days), PTO starting immediately, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with employer match, advancement opportunities
Client-facing sales leadership role in a growing national aesthetics brand. You’ll run consultations, help build custom packages and financing, support daily clinic operations, and step in for the clinic manager while hitting sales KPIs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are also a great way to learn what’s out there.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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