Evansville’s sales scene is busy right now—lots of roles tied to fuel, manufacturing, and growing service brands. If you like building relationships and closing deals, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Heritage Petroleum, LLC

Heritage Petroleum, LLC Location: Evansville, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Salary + bonus incentives

Salary Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule, EAP

Entry-level B2B fuel & lubricants sales with a base of existing accounts plus room to grow. You’ll manage national accounts, monitor fuel levels, visit customer sites, and learn the full sales cycle in a growth-focused local company.

Employer: Midwest Executive Search Group (for an industrial distributor)

Midwest Executive Search Group (for an industrial distributor) Location: Evansville, IN (remote with ~40% travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + uncapped commission

Competitive base Benefits: Expense allowance, 401(k) match, benefits package, ongoing training

Technical B2B sales role selling heat process solutions to manufacturing clients. Good fit if you have an engineering or technical/business degree and want to own a territory, manage a pipeline, and grow accounts with strong earning upside.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Evansville, IN (remote, US-based only)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission-based , performance-driven earnings

, performance-driven earnings Benefits: Flexible schedule, training, mentorship, growth into leadership

Insurance and financial services sales with qualified leads (no cold calling). Great if you’re motivated by commission, like client conversations, and want to build a book of business with coaching and room to move into management.

Employer: Great Lakes Petroleum

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base salary + commission

Base salary Benefits: Health, dental, vision, company-paid life and short-term disability, PTO, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with match & immediate vesting, company car

Territory sales role selling fuel, with a focus on new business and servicing existing accounts. Good for independent reps who like being on the road, managing a CRM, and owning a quota with solid benefits.

Employer: Milan Laser Hair Removal

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance (after 30 days), PTO starting immediately, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with employer match, advancement opportunities

Client-facing sales leadership role in a growing national aesthetics brand. You’ll run consultations, help build custom packages and financing, support daily clinic operations, and step in for the clinic manager while hitting sales KPIs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are also a great way to learn what’s out there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.