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Evansville
🚌 Evansville Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
12 days ago
Evansville has some solid transportation roles right now, from CDL pros to hands-on mechanics and local couriers. If you like being on the move or working with trucks and heavy equipment, these are worth a look.
Local CDL A Truck Driver – $1,385+ Weekly Min (Local/Regional)
- Employer: TransForce
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Salary: Guaranteed weekly minimum of $1,385
- Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire
- Route: Local and regional shuttle routes hauling automotive parts, mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook freight with 1–2 stops per route. Flexible for 1st/2nd/3rd shift, 5 days a week, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).
Highway Heavy Equipment Mechanic Supervisor – INDOT
- Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT (Evansville Sub-District)
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Salary: From $53,222/year, plus extra $1/hour with CDL
- Type: Full-time
- Lead maintenance on snow-fighting trucks, dump trucks, paving and excavating gear, and more. Mix of hands-on repair, diagnostics, scheduling work, and light supervision, with strong state benefits, pensions, tool reimbursement up to $1,500/year, and CDL training if needed.
Courier Driver – Local Freight & Cargo
- Employer: AZP SERVICES LLC
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Pay: $120 per day
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Drive set delivery routes in a van or box truck, load and unload freight, and keep simple delivery records. Good fit if you want steady local driving, paid training, and don’t mind some lifting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—transportation roles in Evansville tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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