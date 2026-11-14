Evansville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from bedside care to advanced practice and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want stability plus growth, these local listings are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Evansville, IN (Evansville Health Care Center, remote eligible)

(Evansville Health Care Center, remote eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive VA physician pay + annual bonus + raises (exact amount not listed)

Competitive VA physician pay + annual bonus + raises (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Outpatient behavioral health with Veterans, strong team-based model, and Education Debt Reduction Program with up to $200,000 in student loan repayment. Monday–Friday days, robust federal benefits, pension, 401(k) match, 50–55 days paid time off, malpractice covered.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Evansville, IN – 5 South Med Surg

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Direct patient support with daily care, mobility, and room/equipment upkeep. Good fit if you’re starting or growing a clinical career—BLS and HS diploma/experience required, plus full Ascension benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Evansville, IN – Critical Care

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Leadership role over critical care units—regulatory compliance, staffing, budgeting, and quality. Requires Indiana RN, BLS, 3+ years RN experience and 1+ year leadership. Comes with Ascension’s full benefits and career development.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Women’s Health

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time, 4 clinic days/week

Salary: Competitive base salary model , tiered by experience/specialty (exact numbers not listed)

, tiered by experience/specialty (exact numbers not listed) Highlights: Join a team of 7 physicians in a mostly outpatient OB/GYN practice with no call, plus some inpatient rounding. Includes $2,500 CME + 5 days, malpractice with tail, and strong system support. Requires NP master’s, IN RN + NP with prescriptive authority, and BLS.

Employer: American Senior Communities

Location: Evansville, IN – Hillcrest Village

Type: Listed as part-time in posting header; description notes full-time opening (confirm with employer)

Listed as in posting header; description notes opening (confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Work under an RPT across home health, skilled nursing, and outpatient settings. Strong perks: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, CEU funds, tuition help, and discounts—good for PTAs who like variety and senior care.

Employer: Ascension Medical Group Clinic

Location: Evansville, IN – Radiology

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7pm–7am

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Night-shift CT role with contrast administration, protocol monitoring, and radiation safety. Requires IN radiologic technologist license plus ARRT(CT)/NMTCB(CT) or related credentials and BLS. Full Ascension benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Evansville, IN – 4 East Med Surg

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Bedside RN role leading care plans, coordinating teams, and managing discharge. Requires Indiana RN and BLS. Comes with PTO, 403(b), and education benefits—nice option if you want hospital work without full-time hours.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Evansville, IN – Pharmacy Services

Type: Full-time, Rotating shifts

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Mix of dispensing, sterile/non-sterile compounding, inventory, and patient/provider support. Requires IN pharmacy tech license / in-training / intern and HS diploma or experience. Full benefits plus tuition and career growth.

Employer: Ascension St. Vincent

Location: Evansville, IN – Inpatient Rehab

Type: PRN, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Hands-on rehab support with ADLs, mobility, and safety monitoring. Requires BLS and HS diploma/experience. Good fit if you want flexible hours and rehab experience.

Employer: Deaconess Health System – Linda E. White Hospice House

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Not specified (likely staff RN; confirm with employer)

Not specified (likely staff RN; confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Inpatient hospice RN role focused on comfort, symptom management, and family support in a dedicated hospice house. You’ll lead plans of care and guide LPNs and aides. Requires active Indiana or compact RN license.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: Evansville, IN – Progressive Cardiac Care

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,171 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per agency)

(based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per agency) Highlights: PCU role with medical/cardiac/heart failure/stroke overflow, 28 beds, ratios 1:4–5. Good for travelers wanting strong pay and cardiac experience.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a local non-profit system)

(for a local non-profit system) Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $525,000 base salary + $50,000+ sign-on bonus + potential surgery center buy-in

+ + potential surgery center buy-in Highlights: Join the largest ENT group in the city (6 ENTs, 3 extenders, 4 audiologists). Surgery-heavy practice, 1:6 call with a 4-day weekend every 6th week, and a busy schedule from day one with new patients booked out 6 months.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.