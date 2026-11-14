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Evansville
🏥 Evansville IN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Leadership Roles
12 days ago
Evansville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with openings from bedside care to advanced practice and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want stability plus growth, these local listings are worth a look.
Physician – Psychiatrist (Remote Eligible)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Evansville, IN (Evansville Health Care Center, remote eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive VA physician pay + annual bonus + raises (exact amount not listed)
- Highlights: Outpatient behavioral health with Veterans, strong team-based model, and Education Debt Reduction Program with up to $200,000 in student loan repayment. Monday–Friday days, robust federal benefits, pension, 401(k) match, 50–55 days paid time off, malpractice covered.
Patient Care Tech – Med Surg (Days)
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Evansville, IN – 5 South Med Surg
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Direct patient support with daily care, mobility, and room/equipment upkeep. Good fit if you’re starting or growing a clinical career—BLS and HS diploma/experience required, plus full Ascension benefits and tuition support.
RN Critical Care Manager
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Evansville, IN – Critical Care
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Leadership role over critical care units—regulatory compliance, staffing, budgeting, and quality. Requires Indiana RN, BLS, 3+ years RN experience and 1+ year leadership. Comes with Ascension’s full benefits and career development.
Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent Evansville Women’s Health
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time, 4 clinic days/week
- Salary: Competitive base salary model, tiered by experience/specialty (exact numbers not listed)
- Highlights: Join a team of 7 physicians in a mostly outpatient OB/GYN practice with no call, plus some inpatient rounding. Includes $2,500 CME + 5 days, malpractice with tail, and strong system support. Requires NP master’s, IN RN + NP with prescriptive authority, and BLS.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Hillcrest Village
- Employer: American Senior Communities
- Location: Evansville, IN – Hillcrest Village
- Type: Listed as part-time in posting header; description notes full-time opening (confirm with employer)
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Work under an RPT across home health, skilled nursing, and outpatient settings. Strong perks: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, CEU funds, tuition help, and discounts—good for PTAs who like variety and senior care.
CT Technologist – Night Shift
- Employer: Ascension Medical Group Clinic
- Location: Evansville, IN – Radiology
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7pm–7am
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Night-shift CT role with contrast administration, protocol monitoring, and radiation safety. Requires IN radiologic technologist license plus ARRT(CT)/NMTCB(CT) or related credentials and BLS. Full Ascension benefits and tuition support.
Registered Nurse – Med Surg (Day, Part-Time)
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Evansville, IN – 4 East Med Surg
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Bedside RN role leading care plans, coordinating teams, and managing discharge. Requires Indiana RN and BLS. Comes with PTO, 403(b), and education benefits—nice option if you want hospital work without full-time hours.
Pharmacy Advocate Technician
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Evansville, IN – Pharmacy Services
- Type: Full-time, Rotating shifts
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Mix of dispensing, sterile/non-sterile compounding, inventory, and patient/provider support. Requires IN pharmacy tech license / in-training / intern and HS diploma or experience. Full benefits plus tuition and career growth.
Patient Care Tech – Inpatient Rehab (PRN)
- Employer: Ascension St. Vincent
- Location: Evansville, IN – Inpatient Rehab
- Type: PRN, Day shift
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Hands-on rehab support with ADLs, mobility, and safety monitoring. Requires BLS and HS diploma/experience. Good fit if you want flexible hours and rehab experience.
Registered Nurse – Inpatient Hospice
- Employer: Deaconess Health System – Linda E. White Hospice House
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Not specified (likely staff RN; confirm with employer)
- Salary: Not listed
- Highlights: Inpatient hospice RN role focused on comfort, symptom management, and family support in a dedicated hospice house. You’ll lead plans of care and guide LPNs and aides. Requires active Indiana or compact RN license.
Travel RN – Progressive Care Unit – $2,171/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Evansville, IN – Progressive Cardiac Care
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: $2,171 per week (based on 36 hrs; includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per agency)
- Highlights: PCU role with medical/cardiac/heart failure/stroke overflow, 28 beds, ratios 1:4–5. Good for travelers wanting strong pay and cardiac experience.
Otolaryngology (ENT) Physician – $525K Base
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a local non-profit system)
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $525,000 base salary + $50,000+ sign-on bonus + potential surgery center buy-in
- Highlights: Join the largest ENT group in the city (6 ENTs, 3 extenders, 4 audiologists). Surgery-heavy practice, 1:6 call with a 4-day weekend every 6th week, and a busy schedule from day one with new patients booked out 6 months.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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