Evansville’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring people who like fast, friendly work. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and tips or benefits.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #5452

Walmart – Neighborhood Market Location: Evansville, IN (2500 N 1st Ave)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Decorate cakes, prep deli/bakery items, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety on point. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Not listed (fast-paced, high-volume restaurant)

Not listed (fast-paced, high-volume restaurant) Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time, commission

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour (plus tips, based on commission structure)

Serve guests in a busy dining room, take orders, and keep your section clean and organized. Good fit if you like fast-paced shifts, flexible scheduling, and can work weekends and holidays.

Employer: Captain D’s

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Listed as Internship (duties and pay match a full General Manager role)

Listed as (duties and pay match a full General Manager role) Pay: $52,000 – $60,000 per year + quarterly bonuses

Lead the restaurant, manage a team, and handle inventory, labor, and guest experience in a high-volume setting. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid training, vacation and sick pay, free meals, discounts, and growth opportunities (many leaders are promoted from within).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties are often flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.