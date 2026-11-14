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Evansville
🛒 Evansville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Bank Roles
12 days ago
Evansville has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from bank tellers to golf pros and campus store roles. Lots of options whether you want part-time flexibility or a full-time career path.
Assistant Manager I (Part-Time) – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 1200 W Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47710
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run day-to-day store operations, support the team, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good fit if you have some retail leadership experience and like a fast-paced, hands-on role with benefits like health coverage and retirement plans.
CSR / Teller – West Side (Full Time) – Fifth Third Bank
- Employer: Fifth Third Bank
- Location: Evansville, IN 47712
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (base pay + benefits)
Be the face of the branch, handle cash, and help customers with everyday banking while spotting chances to refer them to other services. Good for people who like steady office hours, clear procedures, and growth in banking.
Retail Golf Equipment Sales Associate – Golf Galaxy
- Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help golfers find the right clubs and gear, keep displays sharp, and promote store programs. Great if you enjoy golf, like being on your feet, and want a fun, sports-focused retail setting.
Assistant Store Manager – Golf Galaxy
- Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead front-end and operations teams, manage payroll and scheduling, and drive customer experience and loss prevention. Best for someone with 1–3 years of retail management who wants a bigger leadership role in a sports environment.
Golf Professional – Golf Galaxy
- Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach lessons, build a student base, and partner with fitters to improve golfers’ games while doing community outreach. Ideal if you’re a PGA/LPGA member or associate with a passion for instruction and club fitting.
Retail Sales Specialist (Bilingual Spanish) – Spectrum
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission & incentives
Sell internet, TV, and mobile services in-store, help customers understand plans, and hit sales goals. Great for bilingual (Spanish/English) candidates who like tech, commission pay, and a busy retail setting.
Campus Store Team Member (Part-Time) – Barnes & Noble College
- Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.
- Location: Evansville, IN (campus store)
- Type: Part-time, year-round
- Salary: Not listed (paid at top of posted range per ad)
Help students and faculty with textbooks, supplies, and school merch, run the register, and keep the store organized. Nice option if you want flexible hours, campus vibes, and perks like discounts and DailyPay access.
Full Time Merchandising Service Associate – Day – Lowe’s
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time, daytime weekdays
- Salary: Starting rate not listed
Set up displays, update signage and pricing, and keep products easy to find, mostly behind-the-scenes with some customer help. Good if you like a set weekday schedule, physical work, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and a 10% discount.
Retail Sales Associate – Sunglass Hut (Eastland Mall)
- Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica
- Location: Eastland Mall, Evansville, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (base pay + possible bonus/commission)
Help customers pick out fashion and performance sunglasses, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for anyone who loves style, enjoys chatting with shoppers, and wants commission potential.
Operations Supervisor – Eastland – Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.
- Location: Eastland, Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.75–$20.10/hour (based on experience and other factors)
Lead back-of-house operations like shipment, stock, and inventory while coaching associates and supporting visual and staffing plans. A solid step up if you have 1–2 years of retail experience and want leadership at a major brand.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby and clear paths to move up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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