Evansville has a nice mix of retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from bank tellers to golf pros and campus store roles. Lots of options whether you want part-time flexibility or a full-time career path.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 1200 W Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47710

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run day-to-day store operations, support the team, and keep the store stocked and clean. Good fit if you have some retail leadership experience and like a fast-paced, hands-on role with benefits like health coverage and retirement plans.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Evansville, IN 47712

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (base pay + benefits)

Be the face of the branch, handle cash, and help customers with everyday banking while spotting chances to refer them to other services. Good for people who like steady office hours, clear procedures, and growth in banking.

Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help golfers find the right clubs and gear, keep displays sharp, and promote store programs. Great if you enjoy golf, like being on your feet, and want a fun, sports-focused retail setting.

Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead front-end and operations teams, manage payroll and scheduling, and drive customer experience and loss prevention. Best for someone with 1–3 years of retail management who wants a bigger leadership role in a sports environment.

Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach lessons, build a student base, and partner with fitters to improve golfers’ games while doing community outreach. Ideal if you’re a PGA/LPGA member or associate with a passion for instruction and club fitting.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18/hour base, up to $22.50/hour with commission & incentives

Sell internet, TV, and mobile services in-store, help customers understand plans, and hit sales goals. Great for bilingual (Spanish/English) candidates who like tech, commission pay, and a busy retail setting.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Location: Evansville, IN (campus store)

Type: Part-time, year-round

Salary: Not listed (paid at top of posted range per ad)

Help students and faculty with textbooks, supplies, and school merch, run the register, and keep the store organized. Nice option if you want flexible hours, campus vibes, and perks like discounts and DailyPay access.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time, daytime weekdays

Salary: Starting rate not listed

Set up displays, update signage and pricing, and keep products easy to find, mostly behind-the-scenes with some customer help. Good if you like a set weekday schedule, physical work, and benefits like health insurance, 401(k) match, and a 10% discount.

Employer: Sunglass Hut / EssilorLuxottica

Location: Eastland Mall, Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay + possible bonus/commission)

Help customers pick out fashion and performance sunglasses, hit sales goals, and keep the store looking sharp. Great for anyone who loves style, enjoys chatting with shoppers, and wants commission potential.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Eastland, Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.75–$20.10/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Lead back-of-house operations like shipment, stock, and inventory while coaching associates and supporting visual and staffing plans. A solid step up if you have 1–2 years of retail experience and want leadership at a major brand.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.