Evansville is busy right now with hands-on work—especially if you like fixing, cleaning, and keeping buildings running smoothly. Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring around town.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Monarch Investment and Management Group Location: Evansville, IN (Abbey Court Apartments)

(Abbey Court Apartments) Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $28–$31/hour + up to $4,000/year bonuses + on-call bonuses

This is a lead role at a 250-unit apartment community, mixing hands-on work orders and turns with supervising the maintenance team. Strong benefits (401k match, low-cost health, PTO, sabbatical, rent discounts, tool/boot reimbursement) and steady, year-round work with no layoffs.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hotel maintenance role keeping HVAC, kitchen, laundry, plumbing, and electrical systems running safely and smoothly. Good fit if you like variety and want to build experience across many types of building equipment.

Employer: United Leasing & Finance (United Companies)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Covers building upkeep, cleaning, landscaping, parking lots, light HVAC, and office moves across company facilities. Great if you enjoy a mix of indoor/outdoor work and can work from a schedule with little direct supervision.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.17–$42.30/hour + benefits

Field role servicing fire sprinkler and suppression systems (wet, dry, pre-action, deluge, and fire pumps) in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years sprinkler experience and NICET I/II who wants higher-end pay and steady work in critical facilities.

Employer: Land O'Lakes, Inc. (Purina Animal Nutrition)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $34.60/hour + shift differential (if applicable)

Shift: 1st shift, 6:00 AM–4:00 PM; weekends/OT/holidays as needed

Plant maintenance role working on mechanical, electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems to keep production running. Strong hourly rate at a Fortune 500, member-owned co-op, with room to grow if you like industrial equipment.

Employer: JCPenney

Location: Evansville, IN – Eastland Mall

Type: Not stated (store hourly role)

Not stated (store hourly role) Pay: $12–$15/hour

Keeps the sales floor, restrooms, stockrooms, and offices clean and safe, plus helps with basic customer service. Good entry-level option with store discount and access to benefits if eligible.

Employer: Garner by IHG

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hour

Handles room and common-area repairs, minor plumbing/electrical, HVAC checks, and groundskeeping at the hotel. Great if you have hotel maintenance experience and want flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Fox Pest Control

Location: Evansville, IN (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21/hour

No experience needed—paid training, licenses, company truck, gas card, and gear provided. You’ll run a route, inspect homes, apply treatments, and work mostly on your own, with benefits and growth paths in a recession-resistant industry.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.