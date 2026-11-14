Evansville’s engineering scene is busy right now, from renewable energy projects to heavy civil work and local design firms. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: CoVolt Power

CoVolt Power Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field survey teams for large solar, battery storage, and high-voltage projects with a top utility-scale EPC. This role is very hands-on, outdoors in all weather, and ideal if you have 5+ years of survey experience and want to guide projects that support renewable energy.

Employer: Frontier-Kemper Constructors

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role overseeing mechanical engineering and design across tunneling, mine development, and OEM equipment. Best fit for someone with 15+ years’ experience and strong leadership skills who wants to guide complex, heavy civil and underground projects.

Employer: Loy Instrument, Inc. (Control Specialists)

Location: Evansville, IN (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time

Salary: $23.00–$30.00 per hour, 40+ hours/week

Hands-on role troubleshooting, repairing, testing, and calibrating industrial instruments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and steady hours—great if you like problem-solving with tools and test equipment.

Employer: Three i Design

Location: Evansville, IN 47712 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $100,000 per year

Senior consulting role leading electrical design projects, client meetings, field surveys, and construction documents. Ideal if you have 15+ years’ experience, can pursue or hold an Indiana P.E., and want a stable local role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.