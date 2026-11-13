Evansville has some very special rescue dogs hoping for a fresh start. These pups are young, eager to learn, and looking for a safe, loving home or foster.

Status: Adoptable / Foster-to-Adopt

Adoptable / Foster-to-Adopt Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, small) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Location: Currently at the Evansville, IN location

Currently at the location Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (812) 909-1306

Brown Bear is a young rescue dog who’s looking for a stable, loving place to land. The rescue is especially hoping for a foster or foster-to-adopt home, so he can enjoy home life while they search for his forever family.

The shelter will provide essentials and support during fostering, so you won’t be on your own. Your time and care can make a huge difference in Brown Bear’s life.

👉 Meet Brown Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable / Foster-to-Adopt

Adoptable / Foster-to-Adopt Breed: Terrier (unknown type, small) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, small) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White with Brown or Chocolate

White with Brown or Chocolate Location: Currently at the Evansville, IN location

Currently at the location Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (812) 909-1306

Polar Bear is another adorable young rescue hoping for a cozy home. Like Brown Bear, she’s in need of a foster or foster-to-adopt family to give her stability and love while the rescue works to place her permanently.

The rescue will support you with supplies and guidance throughout the fostering process, so you can focus on helping Polar Bear feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet Polar Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Evansville, IN, please consider fostering or adopting one of these sweet dogs from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue, Inc. A quick call to (812) 909-1306 could be the start of a wonderful new friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.