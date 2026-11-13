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Evansville
📣 Evansville IN Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Evansville’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from fitness studios to media and B2B routes. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Rep – Club Pilates
- Employer: Club Pilates
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly + commission (exact amount not listed)
- Boutique fitness sales with a friendly, low-pressure vibe. You’ll sell memberships and retail, greet members, help at community events, and enjoy flexible hours, a consistent schedule, and unlimited Pilates classes based on availability.
Corporate Fleet Account Executive
- Employer: United Leasing & Finance
- Location: Evansville, IN (Tri-State territory: Southern IN, Western KY, SE IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)
- Business development role selling vehicle leasing and finance across the Tri-State. You’ll build a territory, manage a pipeline, and work with big fleet users, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, disability, and more.
Multi-Media Account Executive
- Employer: Townsquare Media
- Location: Evansville, IN (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (exact base not listed)
- Full-cycle sales role selling radio + digital marketing to local businesses. You’ll manage your own book of business, sell broadcast, SEO, web design, and more, with 3 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, VTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan.
Territory Manager – B2B Mobile Industrial Sales
- Employer: Butler Recruitment Group (for a mobile industrial hardware company)
- Location: Evansville, IN (on the road)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year listed, with average earnings around $150k and top performers up to $500k (heavily commission-based)
- Run your own mobile industrial store with a protected route and huge commission upside. Company covers inventory, vehicle wrap, interior build-out, mileage allowance, and full benefits—you’ll need a clean driving record and the ability to secure an approved vehicle.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can tweak the role for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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