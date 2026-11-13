Evansville’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from fitness studios to media and B2B routes. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Club Pilates

Club Pilates Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly + commission (exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly (exact amount not listed) Boutique fitness sales with a friendly, low-pressure vibe. You’ll sell memberships and retail, greet members, help at community events, and enjoy flexible hours, a consistent schedule, and unlimited Pilates classes based on availability.

Employer: United Leasing & Finance

Location: Evansville, IN (Tri-State territory: Southern IN, Western KY, SE IL)

(Tri-State territory: Southern IN, Western KY, SE IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed) Business development role selling vehicle leasing and finance across the Tri-State. You’ll build a territory, manage a pipeline, and work with big fleet users, with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, disability, and more.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Evansville, IN (in-office)

(in-office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (exact base not listed)

Competitive plan with (exact base not listed) Full-cycle sales role selling radio + digital marketing to local businesses. You’ll manage your own book of business, sell broadcast, SEO, web design, and more, with 3 weeks PTO, 9 holidays, VTO, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Butler Recruitment Group (for a mobile industrial hardware company)

(for a mobile industrial hardware company) Location: Evansville, IN (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,000 per year listed, with average earnings around $150k and top performers up to $500k (heavily commission-based)

listed, with and top performers up to (heavily commission-based) Run your own mobile industrial store with a protected route and huge commission upside. Company covers inventory, vehicle wrap, interior build-out, mileage allowance, and full benefits—you’ll need a clean driving record and the ability to secure an approved vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager can tweak the role for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.