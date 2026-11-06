🍽️ Evansville Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Evansville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced work and friendly guests.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Evansville, IN (Morgan Ave.)

Evansville, IN (Morgan Ave.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead each shift, keep guests happy, and support the Assistant Manager/General Manager. You’ll supervise crew members, so this is a good step up if you have a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license and want leadership experience.

Employer: Darden – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable by location + tips

Focus on takeout orders, keep guest areas clean, and make sure every order is accurate and on time. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, discounts, and growth opportunities, great if you want steady hours and a fun team.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Not listed (management role)

Not listed (management role) Salary: $15.50 – $17.80/hour + quarterly bonus eligibility

Hands-on leader role running day-to-day kitchen operations, training team members, and managing inventory and food safety. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, DailyPay, and discounts, ideal if you want management experience and solid benefits.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good spots tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.