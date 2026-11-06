🚌 Evansville Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Evansville has some solid transportation roles open right now, from hands-on auto work to local driving routes. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $29.69/hour (flat-rate, performance-based)

Work in a busy shop doing oil changes, inspections, brakes, tires, and more while learning from experienced techs. This role stands out for day-one medical, dental, and vision, paid vacation, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE certifications to build your career.

Employer: Professional Transportation, Inc. (PTI)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Drive railroad crews in company vans with no prior professional driving experience required. You’ll be home every day, use company vehicles and fuel, and get access to health insurance options, paid vacation, and a 401(k) once eligible.

Employer: Aesop Auto Parts

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour, about 40–45 hours/week

Deliver auto parts around IN, IL, and KY in box trucks, with steady hours and customer interaction. This one is appealing for its 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, paid time off, and a family-style team vibe.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.