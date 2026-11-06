🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Evansville

Looking for a four-legged friend in Evansville, IN? These adoptable dogs at Vanderburgh Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Large)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Brown / Chocolate

White / Brown / Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society

Phone: (812) 426-2563

Sadey is a beautiful, large mixed-breed girl with a striking white and brown coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.

👉 Meet Sadey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Black

White / Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society

Phone: (812) 426-2563

Scar is a young, handsome pittie mix with a bold white and black coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding closely with his new people.

👉 Meet Scar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Brown / Chocolate

White / Brown / Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society

Phone: (812) 426-2563

Rift is another young pittie mix with a warm white and brown coat. He’s ready for someone who can give him time, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Rift and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn

Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society

Phone: (812) 426-2563

Tootsie Roll is a sweet beagle mix puppy with a colorful coat and lots of growing to do. She’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet Tootsie Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn / White

Tan / Yellow / Fawn / White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society

Phone: (812) 426-2563

Creed is an adult pittie mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Creed and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Evansville, IN, please consider visiting Vanderburgh Humane Society or calling (812) 426-2563 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.