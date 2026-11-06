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Evansville

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Evansville

8 days ago

Looking for a four-legged friend in Evansville, IN? These adoptable dogs at Vanderburgh Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Sadey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEJte_1GoPl3JU00
  • Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Large)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White / Brown / Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society
  • Phone: (812) 426-2563

Sadey is a beautiful, large mixed-breed girl with a striking white and brown coat. She’s an adult dog, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a routine with her new family.
👉 Meet Sadey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Scar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKpOP_1GoPl3JU00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White / Black
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society
  • Phone: (812) 426-2563

Scar is a young, handsome pittie mix with a bold white and black coat. He’s at a great age to keep learning and bonding closely with his new people.
👉 Meet Scar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXeFJ_1GoPl3JU00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White / Brown / Chocolate
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society
  • Phone: (812) 426-2563

Rift is another young pittie mix with a warm white and brown coat. He’s ready for someone who can give him time, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Rift and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Tootsie Roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHsNr_1GoPl3JU00
  • Breed: Beagle / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (Puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black / Tan / Yellow / Fawn
  • Adoption Fee: $250
  • Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society
  • Phone: (812) 426-2563

Tootsie Roll is a sweet beagle mix puppy with a colorful coat and lots of growing to do. She’ll need patience, training, and plenty of playtime as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet Tootsie Roll and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Creed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdbpU_1GoPl3JU00
  • Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan / Yellow / Fawn / White
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Vanderburgh Humane Society
  • Phone: (812) 426-2563

Creed is an adult pittie mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. He’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Creed and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Evansville, IN, please consider visiting Vanderburgh Humane Society or calling (812) 426-2563 to learn more about these dogs and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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