🏭 Evansville Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Evansville’s factories and warehouses are busy, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles that keep products moving and quality high.

Here are a few solid options if you like active work and clear results at the end of your shift.

Employer: Not listed (warehouse role)

Not listed (warehouse role) Location: Evansville, IN (in person)

Evansville, IN (in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $23.80 – $28.67 per hour

Pick, pack, and ship orders using forklifts, pallet jacks, and RF scanners. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift heavy items, and like fast-paced work with clear goals.

Employer: MISTRAS Group

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perform radiographic inspections on piping and vessels, interpret film, and report results to meet strict codes and standards. Best for someone with 12+ months of NDT experience who’s comfortable with technical data and field work.

Employer: ANCHOR INDUSTRIES INC

Location: Evansville, IN

Evansville, IN Type: Not listed (onsite manufacturing)

Not listed (onsite manufacturing) Pay: Not listed (offers competitive pay and benefits)

Inspect fabric products for defects, check measurements, and prep items for packaging in a climate-controlled plant. Includes 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and a free onsite medical clinic, plus room to grow into higher-level quality roles.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—openings in Evansville manufacturing tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.