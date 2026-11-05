undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏭 Evansville Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Evansville’s factories and warehouses are busy, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles that keep products moving and quality high.
Here are a few solid options if you like active work and clear results at the end of your shift.
Order Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Not listed (warehouse role)
- Location: Evansville, IN (in person)
- Type: Other
- Pay: $23.80 – $28.67 per hour
Pick, pack, and ship orders using forklifts, pallet jacks, and RF scanners. Good fit if you have warehouse experience, can lift heavy items, and like fast-paced work with clear goals.
Level II RT Technician - Evansville, IN
- Employer: MISTRAS Group
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Perform radiographic inspections on piping and vessels, interpret film, and report results to meet strict codes and standards. Best for someone with 12+ months of NDT experience who’s comfortable with technical data and field work.
Fabric Quality Inspector
- Employer: ANCHOR INDUSTRIES INC
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Not listed (onsite manufacturing)
- Pay: Not listed (offers competitive pay and benefits)
Inspect fabric products for defects, check measurements, and prep items for packaging in a climate-controlled plant. Includes 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and a free onsite medical clinic, plus room to grow into higher-level quality roles.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—openings in Evansville manufacturing tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.