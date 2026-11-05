🚚 Evansville Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now

Evansville has some solid logistics and warehouse roles open right now, from big national brands to niche companies. If you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping things moving on time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)

Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders while keeping the warehouse clean and safe. You’ll use powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers, support inventory accuracy, and work closely with the team to keep customers happy.

Employer: TaylorMade Golf Company

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Audit outbound shipping cartons to make sure every order is packed right and labeled correctly. Good fit if you like detail work, can stand for long periods, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs in a busy warehouse setting.

Employer: Grainger

Location: Evansville, IN (onsite, multiple customer locations)

Type: Part-time (around 30 hours/week)

Salary: $22–$25/hour

Manage customer inventory on-site, restock products, and help solve day-to-day supply issues. This role mixes light warehouse work with customer service and comes with strong benefits, even as a part-time position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.