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🚚 Evansville Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings Right Now
Evansville has some solid logistics and warehouse roles open right now, from big national brands to niche companies. If you like staying active, working with your hands, and keeping things moving on time, these are worth a look.
Full Time - Fulfillment Associate - Opening
- Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (starting rate varies by experience and location)
Pick, stage, and fulfill customer orders while keeping the warehouse clean and safe. You’ll use powered equipment like forklifts and order pickers, support inventory accuracy, and work closely with the team to keep customers happy.
Processor Audit
- Employer: TaylorMade Golf Company
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Audit outbound shipping cartons to make sure every order is packed right and labeled correctly. Good fit if you like detail work, can stand for long periods, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs in a busy warehouse setting.
On-Site Service Representative (Part Time)
- Employer: Grainger
- Location: Evansville, IN (onsite, multiple customer locations)
- Type: Part-time (around 30 hours/week)
- Salary: $22–$25/hour
Manage customer inventory on-site, restock products, and help solve day-to-day supply issues. This role mixes light warehouse work with customer service and comes with strong benefits, even as a part-time position.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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