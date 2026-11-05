🚌 Evansville transportation jobs with multiple high‑pay openings

Evansville has some solid driving jobs right now, from local patient transport to regional and shuttle routes with strong pay and bonuses.

Employer: Deaconess Health System

Deaconess Health System Location: Evansville, IN

Employment type: Not listed (hospital transport role)

Not listed (hospital transport role) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about safely driving wheelchair vans and helping patients get to appointments while treating them with care and respect. Good fit if you like staying active, want to work in healthcare, and appreciate hands‑on training and growth opportunities.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Evansville, IN

Employment type: Full-time

Salary: About $100,000/year average, plus $10,000 bonus plan

Regional Class A role with weekly home time, activity-based pay, and strong extras like detention, stop pay, and safety bonuses. Comes with PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, and vision after 30 days.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Evansville, IN

Employment type: Full-time

Salary: Average $70,000–$80,000/year , $5,000 sign-on bonus

, Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, dispatch between 2–4 pm

Shuttle and backhaul work moving food products between suppliers and warehouses, with a mix of local and possible layover routes. Offers day‑one health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and clear growth paths in a key part of the food supply chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—transportation roles tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.