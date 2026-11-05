undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Evansville
🍽️ Multiple Evansville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential
2 days ago
Evansville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.
Floor Manager – Restaurant & Bar
- Employer: Hornet’s Nest
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour
Lead the floor in a busy restaurant and bar, supervise staff, handle POS and cash, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you have food service leadership experience and want a hands-on role with room to grow.
Shift Manager – Morgan Ave Drive-In
- Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants
- Location: Evansville, IN (Morgan Ave)
- Type: Full-time
Help run each shift, support the management team, and supervise crew members to keep guests happy and the restaurant on track. They’re looking for motivated, service-focused people with a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license.
Part-Time Cook – Evansville State Hospital
- Employer: Elior North America
- Location: Evansville State Hospital, Evansville, IN
- Type: Part-time, onsite
- Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour (DOE)
- Perks: No late nights, weekly pay, part-time benefits, 401(k) with match, holiday pay
Cook in a healthcare setting with a steady schedule, focusing on quality, scratch cooking, and safe food handling. Great if you have at least 1 year of culinary experience and want better work/life balance than typical restaurant hours.
Bartender – Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location plus tips
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe while serving scratch-made food. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, and dining discounts.
Fast Track General Manager – Arby’s
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
Lead the whole restaurant, from sales and profits to training and local marketing, with a clear path to advance. Includes weekly pay, bonus program (where eligible), free shift meals, PTO (where eligible), 401(k), and medical/dental/vision benefits (eligibility rules apply).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer well, and many of these employers offer training and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.