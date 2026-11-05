🍽️ Multiple Evansville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Growth Potential

Evansville’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hornet’s Nest

Hornet’s Nest Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Lead the floor in a busy restaurant and bar, supervise staff, handle POS and cash, and keep service running smoothly. Good fit if you have food service leadership experience and want a hands-on role with room to grow.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Location: Evansville, IN (Morgan Ave)

Type: Full-time

Help run each shift, support the management team, and supervise crew members to keep guests happy and the restaurant on track. They’re looking for motivated, service-focused people with a high school diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Elior North America

Location: Evansville State Hospital, Evansville, IN

Type: Part-time, onsite

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour (DOE)

Perks: No late nights, weekly pay, part-time benefits, 401(k) with match, holiday pay

Cook in a healthcare setting with a steady schedule, focusing on quality, scratch cooking, and safe food handling. Great if you have at least 1 year of culinary experience and want better work/life balance than typical restaurant hours.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s)

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and safe while serving scratch-made food. Comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health and wealth benefits, and dining discounts.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Evansville, IN

Type: Full-time

Lead the whole restaurant, from sales and profits to training and local marketing, with a clear path to advance. Includes weekly pay, bonus program (where eligible), free shift meals, PTO (where eligible), 401(k), and medical/dental/vision benefits (eligibility rules apply).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality skills transfer well, and many of these employers offer training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.