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🔧 Evansville Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Evansville has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying busy and working with your hands. Here are a few building and grounds roles hiring today.
Regional Maintenance Technician Tradesman
- Employer: Flagship Communities REIT
- Location: Evansville, IN (traveling in the region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in manufactured home communities doing painting, remodeling, minor plumbing/electrical, landscaping, mowing, and repairs. Weekly pay, reports to the Community Manager, and best for someone with 4–7 years of housing maintenance experience, strong carpentry skills, tools, and reliable transportation.
Full Time Housekeeper
- Employer: Holiday Health Care – Holiday Retirement Village
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–3:30pm, no weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Keep resident rooms and common areas clean, safe, and comfortable in a retirement community setting. Good fit if you want steady weekday hours, can handle regular cleaning tasks, and like working around seniors in a calm, team-focused environment.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Sinceri Senior Living
- Location: Evansville, IN
- Type: Part-time (with some full-time schedules listed)
- Schedule Example: Full time 7am–2:30pm, every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Housekeeping in a senior living community with set cleaning routines for rooms and common areas, plus some laundry. Standout perks include quarterly wage increases, 401(k) with match, PTO, health benefits, and bonus programs, ideal if you want long-term growth in senior care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and schedules all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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