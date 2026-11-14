Evanston’s trucking and energy jobs are staying busy, with solid options for both new CDL grads and experienced hands. Here are a few strong picks if you want steady miles or stable local work.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: Based out of Denver, CO, running regional routes through Evanston, WY

Based out of Denver, CO, running regional routes through Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,110 – $2,009/week ( $57,752 – $104,468/year , $0.51 – $0.79 CPM based on experience)

( , based on experience) Home time: Home every weekend

No experience yet? They’ll train recent CDL-A grads and pay you while you learn. Regional flatbed hauling steel, machinery, and building materials with late-model equipment, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and a $1,800 transition package (includes $1,000 orientation pay). Application deadline: 11/30/2026.

Employer: Peak and Arch Logistics (running Federal Express Corporation freight)

Peak and Arch Logistics (running freight) Location: Position based in Salt Lake City, UT , running through Evanston, WY

Position based in , running through Type: Full-time

Pay: Team drivers can earn $2,400+ per week , up to $0.90 CPM + bonuses

, up to + bonuses Home time: Home weekly

Team run with no-touch freight, 5,500+ miles/week, and weekly pay. You’ll get monthly safety bonuses, mileage incentives, non-taxable per diem, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)). Must be 21+ with 1+ year Class A CDL (or 6 months from a FedEx-approved school).

Employer: HF Sinclair Midstream

Location: Evanston, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role working on pipeline equipment and pump stations, balancing terminal volumes, checking product quality, and keeping systems running safely. Needs 3+ years related experience, a high school diploma or equivalent, and comfort working indoors and outdoors around refinery and pipeline equipment. Comes with a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and education reimbursement.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the routes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.