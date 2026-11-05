🍽️ Several Evanston, WY food & hospitality jobs, up to $50K

Evanston’s food scene is busy, from school cafeterias to highway travel stops and sandwich shops. Here are a few solid local openings if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Uinta County School District 1

Uinta County School District 1 Location: Uinta Meadows Elementary, Evanston, WY

Salary: $17.70/hour

Type: Part-time , M–F, 10:00 am–2:00 pm , school-year schedule (183 days)

, , school-year schedule (183 days) Closing date: When filled

This role is all about serving breakfast and lunch to students and helping the Kitchen Manager. Fast-paced but steady hours, no late nights, and you’re off when school is out.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Evanston, WY

Pay: $12.60 – $17.85/hour

Type: Part-time

Keep the deli area stocked, clean, and running smoothly at a busy travel center. Weekly pay, free daily meals, fuel discount, and chances to learn other roles in the store.

Employer: Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches Location: Evanston, WY

Salary: $37,000 – $50,000/year , plus profit bonus every 4 weeks

, plus profit bonus every 4 weeks Type: Full-time, in-person

Help run daily operations, lead shifts, and support the team in a fast-paced sandwich shop. Includes 401(k) matching, paid time off, paid training, and an employee discount.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and get your application in soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.