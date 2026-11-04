🛒 Evanston, WY Retail Jobs – Multiple Walmart Roles at $15–$28/hr

Evanston’s Walmart Supercenter is hiring across several teams right now. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1456, 125 N 2ND ST, Evanston, WY 82930

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Work in the Auto Care Center helping customers with their vehicles while they shop. Good fit if you like hands-on work, learning new tech, and want access to Walmart’s full benefits, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1456, 125 N 2ND ST, Evanston, WY 82930

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Help stock and merchandise the health and beauty aisles and build seasonal displays. Great if you enjoy a mix of customer service and creative merchandising, with access to Walmart discounts and paid education.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1456, 125 N 2ND ST, Evanston, WY 82930

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Run the registers, greet shoppers, and keep the front end moving smoothly. Good role if you like talking with people and don’t mind being on your feet in a busy spot.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.