Here are a few free items neighbors in and around Evanston are giving away. All are first-come, first-served, so take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Pair of orange foam paddles with black mesh and handles

Condition: Missing the ball; paddles themselves appear usable

Category: Sports & outdoors

Location: Willard, Evanston, IL (NW Evanston porch pickup)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for casual backyard play if you already have a ball or plan to get one. Foam paddles are lighter and easier for kids to handle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Pair of Visual Comfort wall sconces

Condition: In working condition; mirrored sconces

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Lake Sheridan, Wilmette, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Stylish mirrored sconces that can add extra light and a decorative touch to a hallway, bedroom, or living room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Bluey painting kit with figurines and supplies

Condition: Used – like new

Details: 3 out of 4 figurines are completely unpainted; includes 4 brushes, paints, figurines, and paint tray

Category: Toys & Games

Location: Evanston, IL (porch pickup)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Fun craft activity for kids who like Bluey or painting projects.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon. Porch pickups are common, so be sure to confirm timing and any pickup instructions.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.