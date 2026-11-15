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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Evanston and Nearby Today
Here are a few free items neighbors in and around Evanston are giving away. All are first-come, first-served, so take a look and see if something fits your needs.
Set of 2 Orange Foam Paddles
Item: Pair of orange foam paddles with black mesh and handles
Condition: Missing the ball; paddles themselves appear usable
Category: Sports & outdoors
Location: Willard, Evanston, IL (NW Evanston porch pickup)
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice for casual backyard play if you already have a ball or plan to get one. Foam paddles are lighter and easier for kids to handle.
Pair of Visual Comfort Wall Sconces
Item: Pair of Visual Comfort wall sconces
Condition: In working condition; mirrored sconces
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Lake Sheridan, Wilmette, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Stylish mirrored sconces that can add extra light and a decorative touch to a hallway, bedroom, or living room.
Free Bluey Painting Kit
Item: Bluey painting kit with figurines and supplies
Condition: Used – like new
Details: 3 out of 4 figurines are completely unpainted; includes 4 brushes, paints, figurines, and paint tray
Category: Toys & Games
Location: Evanston, IL (porch pickup)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Fun craft activity for kids who like Bluey or painting projects.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster soon. Porch pickups are common, so be sure to confirm timing and any pickup instructions.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.