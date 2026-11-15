Evanston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital labs to private therapy practices. Here are a few strong options if you want steady work helping patients close to home.

Employer: Find Your Voice Counseling & Consultation PLLC

Find Your Voice Counseling & Consultation PLLC Location: Evanston, IL (Hybrid-remote)

Type: Part-time, Full-time, or Contract

Pay: $40 – $65/hour

Join a small, affirming practice offering flexible hours, virtual and in-person sessions, and strong referral flow so your caseload fills quickly. Great fit if you want work–life balance, weekly consultation, and room to build a niche (trauma, couples, perinatal, LGBTQ+, and more).

Employer: Saint Francis Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Evanston, IL 60201

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8a–4p)

Estimated Total Compensation: $18.18 – $26.34 (wages + benefits)

Day-shift role in the Retail Pharmacy, helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support customers. Good option if you have (or can get) a pharmacy tech license/PTCB and want hospital benefits like PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Saint Francis Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Location: Evanston, IL 60201

Type: Full-time, Nights (1a–9:30a, rotating weekends)

Estimated Total Compensation: $29.00 – $39.03 (wages + benefits)

Night-shift lab role preparing tissue samples for diagnosis, including embedding, sectioning, and staining. Best for someone with an associate’s in a lab science and histotechnology training who wants stable hospital work and a higher pay band.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.