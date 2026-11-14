Evanston’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from first-time clinical roles to high-paying specialist spots. If you want to work close to home on the North Shore, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Saint Francis Hospital (Prime Healthcare)

Saint Francis Hospital (Prime Healthcare) Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Pay: Estimated total compensation $16.86–$24.42

One-to-one patient observer role, sitting with patients to keep them safe and help nurses with basic non-clinical tasks. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want to break into healthcare with full benefits, PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Not listed (competitive with benefits, tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness, 401(k) match)

Hospital-based imaging role doing diagnostic X-rays with a strong focus on patient safety and image quality. Ideal if you’re a Radiology program grad with ARRT (R), IEMA, and BLS, and want big-system perks and growth.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Illinois Medical Group

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $500,000–$650,000/year + productivity incentives

+ Bonus: $25,000 sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Lead and grow urology services at a community hospital on the North Shore with modern ORs and a strong referral network. Best for BC/BE Urologists seeking a mix of clinic, inpatient consults, and surgery plus malpractice, health, dental, retirement, CME, and relocation support.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Travel, full-time nights (36 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $1,709 per week (36 hrs, 12-week contract)

Night-shift critical care RRT contract in ICU/NICU/ER settings with every other weekend and holiday as needed. Great if you have 2+ years recent acute experience and want a 12-week travel assignment with one week of paid orientation.

Employer: Erie Family Health Center

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive; based on experience, skills, education)

Support providers and MAs by prepping exam rooms, helping with scheduling, and assisting with patient flow and discharge. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and on-the-job training in a mission-driven clinic.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Local contract, nights (12 hrs/week)

Pay: $40–$44 per hour

Night-shift local RT contract with a 12-week duration and a lighter 12 hours per week schedule. Ideal if you’re local, want premium hourly pay plus travel-style benefits (Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support) without leaving the area.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Travel, nights (12 hrs/week)

Pay: Approx. $1,673 per week

Acute care travel RT role on night shifts for 12 weeks, with access to Host’s Day 1 medical, 401(k), CE, and housing support. Good for travelers who want a short-term Evanston assignment with strong benefits and a focused schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings nearby and solid internal growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.