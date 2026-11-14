Evanston’s food scene is busy right now, from grocery to senior living to hotel dining. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced kitchens and taking care of guests.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$30.20/hour

Hands-on butcher role cutting and preparing beef, pork, lamb, veal, poultry, and specialty items. Good fit if you have strong knife skills, 14+ months retail experience, and want solid benefits plus store discount in a busy, customer-focused meat department.

Employer: Land and Lake Kitchen / LM Restaurant Group

Location: Evanston, IL (Evanston Corner Bistro)

Evanston, IL (Evanston Corner Bistro) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $65,000/year

Lead the floor at an upscale spot with a strong wine program and a busy dining room and bar. Ideal if you have 3+ years restaurant management in upscale or fine dining and want benefits like medical, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and dining perks.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.78–$23.83/hour

Cook hot and cold dishes for seniors across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and catered events using classical cooking techniques. Great if you want steady hours, a mission-driven setting, and full-time benefits like medical, PTO, 403(b) match, and access to a fitness center.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Evanston kitchens are always looking for reliable people who show up and learn fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.