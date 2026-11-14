Evanston’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the store when managers are out, handle opening/closing, cash, and customer issues, and coach team members. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, flexible hours, and training programs (with a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Evanston, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $30.20/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role cutting and prepping meat, mentoring trainees, and helping customers with cooking tips. Includes store discount, paid time off, and a range of “Whole Benefits” for eligible team members.

Employer: The Salvation Army USA Central Territory

Location: 2424 Oakton St, Evanston, IL 60202

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.05/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-line store role helping shoppers and processing donations while supporting local community programs. Flexible schedule (evenings/weekends), POS training, and chances to grow in a mission-driven setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.