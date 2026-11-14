Evanston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby food to home decor. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.

Item: Donjoy Iceman Classics (cold therapy units)

Use: Great for recovering from knee surgery or knee-related injuries

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lake Sheridan, Wilmette, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

These are cold therapy devices often used after surgery to help with swelling and pain. The poster notes they are especially helpful for knee recovery.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Set of 2 wall sconces

Style/Color: Oil-rubbed bronze/black with white shades

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lake Sheridan, Wilmette, IL

Source: nextdoor.com

Pickup note: Listing says PPU (porch pickup) and asks you to share what day and time you can pick up.

Nice pair of wall lights that could work in a hallway, bedroom, or entryway. Hardware details aren’t listed, so you may want to confirm what’s included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Fruit and vegetable purées

Quantity: Must take all

Condition: Marked as New

Location: Evanston, IL

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Listing status: is_live: True (still active at time of posting)

Great for families with little ones who eat puréed foods. The poster wants one person to pick up the whole lot, so be ready to take everything. Check the listing for exact brands, flavors, and expiration dates.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: White faux wood blinds (Smith & Noble)

Quantity: 3 blinds total

Location: Evanston, IL (Old Orchard Road & Gross Point area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Details & dimensions:

1 blind: 57 1/2" wide x ~63 1/2" long

2 blinds: 27" wide x ~63 1/2" long each

These came from an old front window and are Smith & Noble faux wood in white. Good if you have windows close to these sizes and want a clean, simple look.

Photos are available here:

https://trashnothing.com/pics/FsZbPxq

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Freebies in Evanston and nearby Wilmette tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—especially if they ask for your preferred pickup day and time.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.