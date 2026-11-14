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🎁 Free Items Around Evanston — Home Goods & Kids’ Stuff
Evanston neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby food to home decor. Here’s what’s up for grabs nearby.
2. Donjoy Iceman Classics
Item: Donjoy Iceman Classics (cold therapy units)
Use: Great for recovering from knee surgery or knee-related injuries
Condition: Not stated
Location: Lake Sheridan, Wilmette, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
These are cold therapy devices often used after surgery to help with swelling and pain. The poster notes they are especially helpful for knee recovery.
Free-Set of 2 Wall Sconces
Item: Set of 2 wall sconces
Style/Color: Oil-rubbed bronze/black with white shades
Condition: Not stated
Location: Lake Sheridan, Wilmette, IL
Source: nextdoor.com
Pickup note: Listing says PPU (porch pickup) and asks you to share what day and time you can pick up.
Nice pair of wall lights that could work in a hallway, bedroom, or entryway. Hardware details aren’t listed, so you may want to confirm what’s included.
Fruit and vegetables purées
Item: Fruit and vegetable purées
Quantity: Must take all
Condition: Marked as New
Location: Evanston, IL
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Listing status: is_live: True (still active at time of posting)
Great for families with little ones who eat puréed foods. The poster wants one person to pick up the whole lot, so be ready to take everything. Check the listing for exact brands, flavors, and expiration dates.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
White blinds (Old Orchard Road & Gross Point)
Item: White faux wood blinds (Smith & Noble)
Quantity: 3 blinds total
Location: Evanston, IL (Old Orchard Road & Gross Point area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Details & dimensions:
- 1 blind: 57 1/2" wide x ~63 1/2" long
- 2 blinds: 27" wide x ~63 1/2" long each
These came from an old front window and are Smith & Noble faux wood in white. Good if you have windows close to these sizes and want a clean, simple look.
Photos are available here:
https://trashnothing.com/pics/FsZbPxq
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Freebies in Evanston and nearby Wilmette tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can—especially if they ask for your preferred pickup day and time.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.